Asia's Largest Aero Show Was In India, #8 Gems Showcased

February 17, 2017 3 min read

The 11th edition of Aero India show started this week at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru with the best displays of for defence and aviation companies. The Aero India show this year will provide a significant platform in boosting business opportunities in International aviation sector. The air show and the exhibition is organized by Defence Exhibition Organisation, Ministry of Defence.

For the general visitor, the Aero India Show is a best opportunity to enjoy the impressive flying performances from the global aviation companies. The major highlight of the show is fighter jets that form a large chunk of the 72 aircraft being showcased.

The five-day event with a focus of Prime Minister’s Make in India initiative will see exhibitors from various countries like UK, Russia, Israel, France, Singapore and Greece.

(Pic Credit : @SpokespersonMoD)