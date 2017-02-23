Are You Following This Most Popular World Leader on Facebook?

February 23, 2017 3 min read

There's no denying that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extremely active on all Social Media Platforms. Social media has played an important role in not only marking his political presence online but in making his party ahead during elections.

According to the newly released 2017 “World Leaders on Facebook” study by Burson-Marsteller, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Facebook with 40 million followers on his personal page followed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump in second place with 20 million followers on his personal page.

The study conducted in January 2017 tracked down the activity of 87 heads of state, 70 prime ministers and 55 foreign ministers maintaining personal pages on Facebook. As of February 1, 2017 all 590 personal and institutional Facebook pages of world leaders had a combined total of 311,093,076 followers.

In 2016, Modi was the second most followed leader on Facebook right after US President Barack Obama and was followed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.