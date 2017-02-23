Are You Following This Most Popular World Leader on Facebook?
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
There's no denying that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extremely active on all Social Media Platforms. Social media has played an important role in not only marking his political presence online but in making his party ahead during elections.
According to the newly released 2017 “World Leaders on Facebook” study by Burson-Marsteller, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Facebook with 40 million followers on his personal page followed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump in second place with 20 million followers on his personal page.
The study conducted in January 2017 tracked down the activity of 87 heads of state, 70 prime ministers and 55 foreign ministers maintaining personal pages on Facebook. As of February 1, 2017 all 590 personal and institutional Facebook pages of world leaders had a combined total of 311,093,076 followers.
In 2016, Modi was the second most followed leader on Facebook right after US President Barack Obama and was followed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world's most popular leader of 2016 with most interactions (likes, comments and shares) .
With 169 million interactions, Modi’s activity far outpaces the second-placed world leader, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, who had 58 million interactions.
Also, pictures of Narendra Modi with his mother was the second most popular post on Facebook with 1.8 million interactions.
US President Donald Trump
When U.S. President Donald Trump came to power on January 20, 2017, he brought with him a Facebook page with nearly 20 million followers. It is by far the most number of any newly installed world leader and a number which grew 400 percent during the course of 2016.
He had 290 million interactions on his Facebook posts last year, including 33 million shares and 30 million comments. Donald Trump’s simple status update : “TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” posted in capital letters after winning the U.S election on November 8, 2016 has become his most popular post with 1.2 million interactions.
PMO India ( Official Twitter Handle of Prime Minister's Office of India)
Queen Raina, Jordan
Jordan’s Queen Rania has moved up into fourth position with 10.1 million followers. Queen Rania, an early adopter of Facebook, has almost doubled her Facebook page in 2016, by ruling the list of the most popular leaders in the Middle East and North Africa, with 10.1 million followers.
In addition to being a wife and mother, Queen Rania works hard to lift the lives of Jordanians by supporting their endeavours and helping to create new opportunities for them.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The White House
The White House is the official Facebook page for the Trump Administration. It is in the sixth position with 8 million followers. Also, by far it is the most popular government location with more than four million check-ins, followed by the Ugandan State House with 35,000 and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thailand with 35,000.