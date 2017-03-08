Cars

Geneva Motor Show: Be Impressed By This Year's Future-Ready Cars

Car makers at the annual show take tech, environment and speed to new levels.
Geneva Motor Show: Be Impressed By This Year's Future-Ready Cars
Image credit: Land Rover
  Shares
Online Editorial Assistant

This year’s Geneva Motor Show marks the 87th anniversary of the prestigious auto exhibition. It’s a show that celebrates art as much as machine, and a chance for the most tech-savvy, forward-thinking car makers to show the world what they’re made of.

The makers don’t disappoint. From McLaren’s new supercar that can travel at a speed of 212 mph to Volkswagen’s autonomous mobile lounge-like concept car -- it’s as if the future were already here.

Check out some of this year’s greatest reveals.

