Top #6 Goof Ups in Indian Startup World in 2017 That May Dent Its Image

March 16, 2017

The start of 2017 might have been a mixed bag of troubles and opportunities for startups in India. Many startups were full of controversies in the first two months of 2017. The India Startup Sector is also gearing up for mass layoffs and job losses this year with many companies issuing layoff notices to employees to cut down costs due to the inefficiency in raising funds. Most startups that start their business with risk and optimism, often end up hitting roadblocks as they try to rule the market fast.

Here are some of the major goof-ups that startups have made this year, from big names like Shopclues, Snapdeal and Best Deal TV to fast-growing startups like TVF, Stayzilla and Ringing Bells, their mistakes could actually result in a risk to their business. Let's hope that 2017 wouldn’t be remembered when anyone will talk about the major glitches in the startup industry.