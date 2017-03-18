Want a Team that's Teeming with Energy? Check This Out
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
In corporate culture, everyday is a new challenge. Overdosed on caffeine and sleep deprived employees often work overnight and even round-the-clock. To keep the office environment healthy and keep a check on attrition rate, it is the boss’s job to recognize and accolade each employee’s contribution. Celebrating the smallest success, lunches, group activities along with regular interaction with every staff are essentials means to build the right team and help them bond. As a comfortable working environment improves productivity, few smart bosses of today’s start-ups thought out-of-box to keep the offices happy and cheerful. Entrepreneur reached out to few young entrepreneurs to learn what they do as team building exercise, let’s have a look!
Ashish Shah, Co-founder, Pepperfry
Aditi Srivastava, Co-Founder, Pocket Aces
Our open office structure where people continuously chit chat during the day, while getting the work done is a big attestation to that. People even call their friends to come and hang out in the office during work hours, which create a sense of work-life intergration.
We have a dart board; people keep throwing around a football, etc. Outside the office, the team loves bonding over drinks, dancing, football and cricket matches.
Raghu Kumar, Co-founder, Upstox
Team Upstox is way ahead in team building exercises. The employees are approachable and they can talk to the co-founders of the company with the same ease as they do with their colleagues.
Recently, the Uptox family made a trip to the Water Kingdom where they spent time together away from work. Also, last year, Upstox celebrated festivals like Diwali and Christmas as a family. At the end of each month, the company celebrates their employees’ birthdays.
Vandan Chopra, CEO, Foolish
Apart from cross-integration of ideas and processes, a sense of team helps them feel closer to each other. Music is an integral part of how we work (yes, we do have noise-reduction ear muffs and “quiet” rooms for those who would like to switch off).
Instead of dictating which music to play, the jukebox is open to everyone. And, so there are voting rights. Collaboration happens with the entire team jamming up ideas and not necessarily orchestrated by the senior most person in the room.