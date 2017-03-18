Want a Team that's Teeming with Energy? Check This Out

Our open office structure where people continuously chit chat during the day, while getting the work done is a big attestation to that. People even call their friends to come and hang out in the office during work hours, which create a sense of work-life intergration.

We have a dart board; people keep throwing around a football, etc. Outside the office, the team loves bonding over drinks, dancing, football and cricket matches.