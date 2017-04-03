12 Eye-Popping Home Office Setups

When home computers first started to hit the market in the 1980s, people really didn't know where to put them. The chunky boxes usually ended up in rec rooms or spare bedrooms, tucked in a corner out of the way.

Things have changed a lot in a few decades. It's almost impossible to think of a house that doesn't have a dedicated computer room or home office, and the PC center stage within it. And we're not talking just a computer and a monitor anymore -- home rigs can boast hardware configurations that would put NASA to shame.

If you love your computer that much, you want to give it an environment in which it can truly shine. Enter the era of the "battlestation," a high-end rig that's given a position of prominence in the home. The 12 techheads in this article have elevated their home offices to temples of technology, and the extent they go to establish PC superiority is truly amazing.