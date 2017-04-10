7 Ridiculous (but Fun) Products for Passover

Passover, the Jewish holiday celebrating the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt, begins this evening. During the first two nights of the weeklong holiday, Jewish households host family members and friends for the Seder, in which participants read the Hagaddah, drink wine, reenact the 10 plaques and finally, finally eat.

Entrepreneurs have sensed the business opportunity in Passover, the most widely celebrated holiday in the Jewish calendar. Americans spent $1.3 billion on Passover food, gifts and other goods last year, Menachem Lubinsky, the head of marketing consultancy Lubicom, told The New York Times.

In that article, the Times points out some of the wonderfully odd items created to make Passover a bit more fun. Here, we highlight seven (mostly available on Amazon).