Leadership Lessons For Dadpreneurs
More often than not, successful entrepreneurs and young children share quite a few character traits. As a society, we spend a lot of time teaching our children, but how often do we take a step back and see what children can teach us. Watching your children grow, learn, and develop into better human beings, can teach us many lessons, inclusive of how to be a successful entrepreneur. Here are few lessons which Indian entrepreneurs have drawn from their children and their unique approach to living life.
BE IN THE MOMENT
BALA PARTHASARATHY, CEO AND CO- FOUNDER, MONEYTAP
Smile and be in the moment. Business is always about looking ahead, dreaming or fearing what lies ahead. Some of our dreams and most of our fears don’t come true. Why not then focus on this very moment right now and enjoy it?”
CURIOUS AND WINNING SPIRIT
UDAYNANDAN REDDY FOUNDER AND CEO, YUPPTV
One thing that I have learned from children is to always be curious; their winning spirit and doing their kind of experiments until the concepts are clear to self is a great lesson. They have this unique quality to keep on exploring and never give up and as adults; I believe we must learn that from the kids.”
CONNECT THE DOTS
JOHN PAUL FOUNDER, MAYA
“I am ever amazed by my daughter’s ability to explore, assimilate and correlate. It comes naturally to her, but it is a skill that I have to practice hard and sharpen every day. As entrepreneurs, we are frequently treading uncharted paths and our ability to seek, learn and connect the dots has a material impact on the outcome.”
UNIMAGINABLE CURIOSITY
TEJBIR SINGH CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, AFFORDPLAN
Asking questions, seeking information and constantly learning are traits that underlie the unimaginable curiosity shared by both - my three-year-old son and my nine-yearold daughter. They keep reinforcing the importance of lifelong learning that is paramount for us to evolve and grow as leaders. They are always looking to explore new things and it reminds me that, as a leader and an entrepreneur, “Why not” is often as important a question to answer as “Why”. I truly draw many leadership inspirations from my daily experiences and discussions with my kids.”
DONT (ALWAYS) LOOK AT RESULTS
VINAY BAGRI, CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, NIYO
We always look at results even before we start doing something but that is not the case with children, who give their hundred percent without thinking of result. In life, results don't matter, intentions and efforts do. If you work hard, success is not an "if" it is only a question of "when". “