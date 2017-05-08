Beware! This Unstoppable Yoga Guru Now Eyes #5 Key Sectors

May 8, 2017 3 min read

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group has become a household name in India. The company’s earnings for Fiscal Year 2016-17 rose by 111 per cent to INR 10,561 crore. Riding the wave of the ‘Make In India’ trend, the company has grown in leaps and bounds in a very short span.

It now claims to double its revenue figures by FY 2018.

In 2015-16, Patanjali recorded a turnover of INR 5,000 crore, a steep rise by 150 per cent from its previous year figure of INR 2,000 crore.

This fastest-growing FMCG brand is now planning to expand its business in other sectors as well. Following are the list of sectors wherein Patanjali is expected to spread its roots and throw a challenge to market leaders, wooing consumers from India and abroad.