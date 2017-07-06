From Start-up to Unicorn in a Decade: Here's List of Top #5

These companies have crossed the $ 1-billion mark in terms of market valuation

July 6, 2017 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian start-up ecosystem is always abuzz with news of success and failure. Every year, several new companies mushroom and several others roll down their shutters.

The competition is stiff and surviving it is a challenge, which many start-ups fail to overcome and are pushed out of the game.

Be it for a brilliant business strategy or the uniqueness of the products or services they offer, a few start-ups have made it really big in little time, moving from one-room office space to an entire building.

Sometimes, a major turnaround in the operations works wonders, and a start-up shoots to fame, overnight.

Companies are always battle-ready to fight it out with their competitors and stay afloat to avoid extinction, the worst fear they live with.

From e-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon racing neck-and-neck to capture the market to the historic merger of two big OTA groups — Makemytrip and Ibibo — start-up-turned-companies have come out of their comfort zones to disrupt the market with their bold moves.

Entrepreneur India lists top 5 Indian start-ups, which have completed a decade of operations while successfully crossing the $1-billion mark in market valuation.