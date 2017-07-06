What 12 Business Icons, Including Musk, Jobs and Oprah, Studied in College
While there is no one correct path to being an entrepreneur, it is easy to get inspired by some of the biggest business icons.
And even though many of them, such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs, didn’t actually finish college before going on to launch their companies, it’s intriguing to look back and see what subjects caught their attention.
Read on for how some of the most successful founders spent their school days.
Warren Buffett
Bill Gates
Before dropping out in 1975 to start Microsoft, Gates spent two years at Harvard, where he first decided on a pre-law track before switching over to math and computer science.
Mark Zuckerberg
Sheryl Sandberg
Facebook COO and Lean In founder Sandberg also attended Harvard, but unlike Zuckerberg, she stuck around through undergrad and went to Harvard Business School as well. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration.