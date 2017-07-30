Bend It Like Entrepreneurs!
A spiritual and ascetic discipline became a new vogue when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to make ‘Yoga’ a mass movement. As the lives of entrepreneurs are no less than an everyday rollercoaster ride, the mental wellbeing along with physical fitness is very important aspect of life. From Daniel Loeb to Russell Simmons, the Yoga fever is high on entrepreneurship. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, we introduce you to few women entrepreneurs who have not just taken the discipline of Yoga seriously but have become pioneers in practice.
‘Yoga is a Boost of Energy’
SHUBBRA CHADDHA, CO-FOUNDER, CHUMBAK
“Yoga is the boost of energy I need every morning. It helps with agility, clarity in thought and communication and also helps coping with stress.”
Favorite Yoga Pose: Virabhadrasana III asana (warrior III pose)
'Yoga gives me a sense of balance and grounding'
ANKITH JAIN, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO, SOLUTIONS INFINI
“Yoga instills a sense of discipline within the individual which helps to ease off tension at large. By practicing Yoga constantly, your patience level rises substantially; you become more enduring to situations to deal with them wisely. Overall, Yoga contributes to a fitter health and maintains it.”
Favourite Yoga pose: Shoulder stand and Headstand
‘Yoga Makes Me More Calm and Relaxed’
SWATI BHARGAVA, CO-FOUNDER, CASHKARO.COM
“Yoga helps in relaxing and rejuvenating, which increases productivity and drives physical and mental health. It enables entrepreneurs to be more focused and improve their concentration, helping them perform their role better. It makes them more calm and balanced, which helps in dealing with tough situations. People who do Yoga carry a very positive aura around them which has a very encouraging effect on their teams too.
Favorite Yoga pose: Kapalbhati pranayama
‘Yoga works as Stress Buster’
AMRUDA NAIR, JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO, AIANA HOTELS AND RESORTS
“Yoga has taught me patience, endurance and other things to overcome failures in life. It’s a must do practice for entrepreneurs as it helps to ease–off stress and helps in stimulating our energy levels in body.”
My favourite Yoga pose: Supported head stand or ‘sirasana’
‘Lead the Best Decisions with an Easy Flow’
KANIKA DEWAN, FOUNDER, KA DESIGN ATELIER AND PRESIDENT, BRAMCO GROUP OF COMPANIES
"Yoga connects the body and mind seamlessly so that the mind is prepared for stillness to speak and hear the loudest silence. This is when creativity is sparked when intuition is at its peak. Similarly in entrepreneurship, we are always leading at the creative edge to handle something unique. We need to integrate our thoughts with determined focus and action but move in an easy flow to follow our gut which can only be heard if we quieten ourselves amongst entrepreneurial chaos.”
“To me Yoga leads us to the spiritual quotient; a quotient which brings us back to where we began, in our purest form of energy, which is devoid of noise.
Favorite Yoga Pose: Bridge Pose
‘I Have Learnt Self-introspection from Yoga’
AMAN ARORA, CO-FOUNDER, KEVENTERS
It was my mother who introduced me to Iyengar Yoga and now I’m hooked onto it for life. My training started at the ‘Soham’ Yoga studio where Anjali Chawla and Anirudh Gupta, my gurus walked me through all my classes. “Yoga doesn’t just help as a great stress buster but it also opens up one’s senses. By practicing yoga, I have also learnt how to make time for introspection of my life, which has helped me to perceive situations with greater clarity which in turn helps make better decisions.
Favorite Yoga pose: Mudrasana, Vrksasana, Halasana and Sarvangasana