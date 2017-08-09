You'll Have to Wait a Staggeringly Long Time to Be Hired in These Places

From applying to a position, landing an interview to hearing back from a company, interview processes can be long. In fact, they can last well over a month. However, where you’re located will have an impact on how long the interview process will last.

By analyzing more than 83,000 interview reviews across 25 countries between January and July, jobsite company Glassdoor uncovered hiring trends from various cities and countries around the world. On average, the average length of the interview process is 23.7 days, however, many places take much longer. The average job interview process in the U.S. takes 23.8 days -- and while this may sound like a long time, it’s faster than most processes in countries such as Brazil, France, Japan and the U.K.

In fact, when it comes to securing a job, people in Brazil must be very patient. Overall, Brazil was found to have the slowest average interview processes, taking approximately 39.6 days. France isn’t far behind Brazil, where interview processes take an average 38.9 days.

So where are the speediest interview processes? Overall, India gets through the process with the most agility, taking an average 16.1 days. Israel follows at 16.9 days, Romania with 19.2 days and Canada averaging 20.1 days.

If you’re a job seeker in the U.S. and in a hurry to secure a new position pretty quickly, you might want to avoid places such as Washington, D.C., Albany, N.Y., and Richmond, Va. While the average in the U.S. might be 23.8 days, it’s much longer in these places because most people are seeking jobs in politics and government -- an industry that has the slowest average interview process time: 53.8 days. In D.C. and Albany, the processes usually last around 33.2 days, and 27 days in Richmond.

Cities across the U.S. that are more saturated with small businesses are your best bet for a faster interview process. For a quick hiring process, check out opportunities in Kansas City, Oklahoma City or Akron, Ohio -- in these cities, interview processes usually take 17 or 18 days. Landing a job in smaller cities is easier and faster because small businesses don’t have as many policies, guidelines and strict screening protocols as large companies.

Here are the top cities with the fastest and slowest interview processes in the U.S.