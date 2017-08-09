India's Top #8 Digital Food Influencers to Follow on Twitter
Every foodie wants to stay updated about the upcoming trends in the food and beverage industry. Ten years ago people used to look for good publications and TV shows to keep abreast of every season’s exclusive cuisines and learn about the choices of expert chefs.
But today, the search has hoped on the digital space. Now, it’s all about followers on social media.
A number of bloggers are setting a new trend by sharing their pleasant experiences in trying out new delicacies in fine dining. Even celebrated chefs have taken to social media to popularize their new recipes.
Columns on unusual culinary delights and the art of cookery are now an instant hit on the digital space.
Entrepreneur India lists eight key food influencers whom every foodie on this planet should follow on social media today.
Vikas Khanna - @TheVikasKhanna (1.94M)
The life journey of Vikas Khanna is an inspirational tale for many. From a small-time Punjabi caterer to a big international celebrity chef, Khanna is the self-made man, who has earned several accolades at India and international levels. One of the world’s best-known Indian chefs, Khanna has wowed global personalities like Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II, to name a few, with his with his expertise in rustling up innovative and mouthwatering dishes. He has also authored over 25 books on food, and hosted several TV shows.
With over 1.94M followers on Twitter, he continues to be the most celebrated food influencer from India on the platform.
Sanjeev Kapoor - @SanjeevKapoor
The list of food influencers and chefs is incomplete without the name of chef-and-entrepreneur Sanjeev Kapoor. This Padma Shri awardee is every Indian wife’s crush. Known for his longest TV show Khana Khazana, Kapoor has built a business empire that includes a chain of restaurants, a range of cookware and kitchen appliances. He also runs a 24-hour TV channel ‘Food Food’. He has also authored hundreds of cookbooks and endorsed numerous brands. His website claims to have over 10 million views a month while his YouTube channel has over a million subscribers.
Tarla Dalal - @Tarla_Dalal (109K)
The erstwhile food influencer and chef who was known for her eloquent cooking style, Tarla Dalal, is not with us anymore, but her instant cooking recipes are still doing the rounds on social media with her updated twitter handle and website. Even today, Dalal is easily recognized as the cookbook author, host and chef, who taught India how to cook. She has more than 100 book titles to her credit and her popular TV show ‘Cook It up with Tarla Dalal’ is still regarded as one of the best cookery shows on Indian television.
For her contribution to food and cooking, she had been awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.
Atul Kochhar - @atulkochhar (53.1K)
Indian born British chef, restaurateur and a television personality Atul Kochhar is one of the most critically acclaimed chefs in Britain. Indian cuisine is his forte and he creates magic in every dish he prepares. Kochhar received Michelin Star for Benares Restaurant at Berkeley Square in London in 2007. With more than 53K followers on Twitter, Kochhar is one of the highly influential personalities when it comes to food.
Kalyan Karmakar - @Finelychopped (71.6K)
Popular food blogger, Kalyan Karmakar is best known for his new cuisines and experiments with food and ingredients. Karmakar writes about the popular snacks, local cuisines and street food of 11 Indian cities, including Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. It is the perfect guide for the foodie who also loves to travel.
Floyd Cardoz - @floydcardoz
Indo-American chef Floyd Cardoz is trained in French cuisine and has brought the expertise and subtlety of the culinary practices to his home, seven seas apart. New York-based Cardoz is not just a notary chef but a celebrated entrepreneur who has opened his restaurant Bombay Canteen in Mumbai. The French delicacies dished up here are an added attraction for the city people. Besides, he owns a chain of restaurants in the US.
Maneet Chauhan - @ManeetChauhan (12.7K)
Noted woman chef and restaurateur Maneet Chauhan’s catering services provide refreshments on flights to Europe conducted by American Airlines. Chauhan is an active food influencer on Twitter.
Zorawar Kalra - @ZorawarKalra (10.7K)
Son of the legendary chef Jiggs Kalra, Zorawar Kalra is building his niche in the capital of India. Zorawar is taking Italian food to the global palette. The man behind the varied food ventures such as Farzi Cafe, Masala Library, Masala Bar, Pa Pa Ya and Made in Punjab, started out operations in 2012. And in a short time, he proved his entrepreneurial streak by becoming an influencer in the food and beverage industry. Today Kalra has over 10.7 K followers on Twitter.