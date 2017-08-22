Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products
While designing your home office can be exciting, it's also stressful. But we’re here to help.
While it’s important you cover all the basics of a home office such as a desk, a chair, organizers and storage units -- designing your home office is an opportunity to create a productive work environment. That’s why we've gathered a number of helpful and unique products to rev up your office space.
Check out these 15 cool, fun and even quirky home office products.
Ikea Knotten Standing Desk, $149
GoDuo Speakers, available for pre-order, $89+
Sony Glass Sound Speaker, $799
Blue Microphone’s Snowball, $69.99
Whether you’re taking an important phone call or recording a podcast, Blue Microphone says the Snowball is a studio-quality USB microphone that can clearly record audio and deliver it directly to your desktop. All you need to do is plug it in and you can start recording. It’s offered in a variety of colors.
Wanda Shelving Systems, prices vary
Jamboard, $4,999
Uplift Desk, $495+
Herman Miller Sayl Chair, $510
Having a comfortable and functioning office chair is important because how you sit has a direct impact on your health. Herman Miller is known for its ergonomic designs, and its Sayl Chair combines ergonomics with style. The chair, which is used at the British School of Osteopathy, is customizable and comes in a variety of different colors.
Gather, available for pre-order, $119
Flic Hub, available for pre-order, $109+
YubiKey, $18+
Blockhead, one for $19.95 or two for $34.95
If you’re a Macbook user, you’ve likely experienced the moment when you can’t charge your laptop because the Macbook charger is too big to fit into the outlet. Well, Ten 1 Design has you covered. Blockhead is its new, side-facing plug created for Apple chargers. Blockhead connects to your existing charger, letting it sit flat against a wall and fit into any small space.