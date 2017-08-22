Home Office

Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

From a standing desk to a wireless charging station, these 15 items are great ideas for a creative and productive home office.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products
While designing your home office can be exciting, it's also stressful. But we’re here to help.

While it’s important you cover all the basics of a home office such as a desk, a chair, organizers and storage units -- designing your home office is an opportunity to create a productive work environment. That’s why we've gathered a number of helpful and unique products to rev up your office space.

Check out these 15 cool, fun and even quirky home office products.

Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Ikea Knotten Standing Desk, $149

Ikea’s Knotten standing desk is great for anyone concerned about sitting in a chair all day long. The desk will not only keep you on your toes, but it comes with convenient space for calendars, mail, computers and handbags and features a cable management system for any extension cords and power strips.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

GoDuo Speakers, available for pre-order, $89+

Funded on Indiegogo, GoDuo speakers have a sleek design and are wireless, waterproof and magnetic. The company says they have a very wide range for Bluetooth speakers, so you can place one in one corner of the room and another on the opposite side for surround sound.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Sony Glass Sound Speaker, $799

Sony’s Glass Sound Speaker can transform the atmosphere of your home office into a relaxing and innovative work environment. The elegant, minimalist design can add a mellow light and look to your home office.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Blue Microphone’s Snowball, $69.99

Image credit: Blue

Whether you’re taking an important phone call or recording a podcast, Blue Microphone says the Snowball is a studio-quality USB microphone that can clearly record audio and deliver it directly to your desktop. All you need to do is plug it in and you can start recording. It’s offered in a variety of colors.

Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Wanda Shelving Systems, prices vary

If you’re looking for a shelving system to serve a variety of functions -- from holding folders to hanging up your jacket -- consider the Wanda Shelving System. The functional, adaptable system, created by Cantilever, seeks to support a person’s evolving needs when it comes to storage, so you can set up the shelves however you see fit. Offered in three formats (studio, library or utility) and a variety of different colors, the system is hand-crafted with sustainable materials.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Jamboard, $4,999

Forget about old fashioned whiteboards. Jamboard is Google's tech-infused board and allows users to drop images, add notes, pull things from the web and present ideas. Powered by Google Cloud, it connects with G Suite apps and can be controlled by a phone or tablet from across the room -- or world.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Uplift Desk, $495+

While sitting for long periods of time can be surprisingly exhausting, sometimes standing all day can be too. Uplift Desk is a great solution for someone who’s not sure whether to invest in a normal or standing desk. The powered Uplift Desk can move up and down depending on whether you wish to be seated or stay on your feet. The desk is customizable, available in various formats, sizes, material and color.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Herman Miller Sayl Chair, $510

Image credit: Herman Miller

Having a comfortable and functioning office chair is important because how you sit has a direct impact on your health. Herman Miller is known for its ergonomic designs, and its Sayl Chair combines ergonomics with style. The chair, which is used at the British School of Osteopathy, is customizable and comes in a variety of different colors.

Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Gather, available for pre-order, $119

Gather hopes to prevent any clutter from happening in your workspace. It’s a desktop organizer with a sleek and minimalist design that is created to hold all of your necessary items in one place. You can configure Gather any way you please, and magnet on any additional pieces you might need for more storage and space.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Flic Hub, available for pre-order, $109+

Flic is a hub of buttons that lets users control thousands of devices and apps, from turning on the lights to playing music to calling an Uber, using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and infrared technology.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

YubiKey, $18+

It’s more important than ever today to protect yourself from hackers and other online threats. A way to ensure that you’re taking extra precautionary measures is with YubiKey. By registering YubiKey with your computer, service, website or other apps, you’ll have an extra form of security when logging into your accounts.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Blockhead, one for $19.95 or two for $34.95

Image credit: Ten One Design

If you’re a Macbook user, you’ve likely experienced the moment when you can’t charge your laptop because the Macbook charger is too big to fit into the outlet. Well, Ten 1 Design has you covered. Blockhead is its new, side-facing plug created for Apple chargers. Blockhead connects to your existing charger, letting it sit flat against a wall and fit into any small space.

Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Swich wireless charger, $140+

Created by Lutman Design Studio, Swich is an elegant wireless charging mobile stand for your smartphone. Compatible with all Qi standard integrated devices (including Samsung Galaxy, Google Nexus, Microsoft Lumia and BlackBerry Priv), the stand grips a smartphone, holding it at a vertical or horizontal angle so you can use your phone while it charges. Swich is made of organic materials and available in a variety of colors.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Fade Task Light, $250

An often overlooked aspect when it comes to designing your home office is lighting. However, lighting is one of the most important components of an office -- it sets the ambience of the space and can help you focus and stay alert. That doesn’t mean you should buy any bright desk lamp though. The Fade Task Light has an adjustable 120-degree arm tilt and a 270-degree arm rotation, so you can move the light however you need. You can adjust the brightness and color temperature of the light by sliding your finger along the base. As an extra bonus, there’s a USB charger on the base.
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products

Cujo, $99+

With the number of hacks taking place today, it’s important to go the extra mile when it comes to protecting your online privacy. Cujo is a smart firewall that can secure your devices and prevent hacks and other threats.
