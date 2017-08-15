Managing Employees

The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

While employees are finding meaning in their work, opportunities for advancement are often in short supply, according to a new study.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

We spend the majority of our lives at the office, and Americans get a deserved reputation for being workaholics. Last year, 54 percent of workers in the U.S. didn’t take all of their allotted vacation days.

But a new study conducted by the think tank RAND Corporation, Harvard Medical School and UCLA illuminates how particularly fraught employees' relationships are with their workplace, beginning with the statistic that one in five workers deal with a hostile environment -- which the researchers characterized as being “disturbingly high.”  

Related: 3 Easy Ways to Improve Workplace Flexibility

The researchers polled 3,066 working adults across the United States. Among the key findings, the study found that jobs in the U.S. are a combination of monotonous busy work and self-directed problem-solving.

While 62 percent of workers say they face monotonous tasks, more than 80 percent report that their jobs involve "solving unforeseen problems" and "applying own ideas."

Read on for more surprising stats about the American workplace including how employees think about meaning and potential for advancement in their jobs

Start Slideshow
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Meaningful work

Meaningful work
Image credit: Kelvin Murray | Getty Images

Four out of five American workers said that their job provides "meaning" always or most of the time.

Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Moving up

Moving up
Image credit: Peter Cade | Getty Images

But while meaning seemed abundant, the opportunity to move up on the chain was in short supply. Only 38 percent of workers reported their job provided good prospects for advancement. And all workers no matter their educational background said that they became less optimistic about career advancement as they age.

Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Work friends

Work friends
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images
More than half of workers said they had supportive social networks on the job and friends at the office
Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Time crunch

Time crunch
Image credit: Prasit photo | Getty Images
One in four workers said they have too little time to do their job.
Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Long hours

Long hours
Image credit: Portra Images | Getty Images
Nearly half of the employees polled reported working more than their preferred number of hours per week.
Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Free time at a minimum

Free time at a minimum
Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images
Half of employees said they do some work during free time to meet deadlines.
Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Consistent work

Consistent work
Image credit: Leigh Righton | Getty Images

Eight in 10 American workers said they have steady and predictable work throughout the course of the year.

Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Telecommuting not an option

Telecommuting not an option
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Seventy-eight percent of employees said telecommuting isn't an option -- they have to be in the office during business hours.
Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Hard work

Hard work
Image credit: James Hardy | Getty Images
Three-fourths of employees reported intense physical exertion at least a quarter of the time when they are at work.
Next Slide
The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

Work takes precedence over the personal

Work takes precedence over the personal
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
A third of employees reported not being able to alter their work schedules for their personal life. And one in four workers said that there is "a poor fit" when trying to schedule their work and personal commitments.
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot
  • Meaningful work
  • Moving up
  • Work friends
  • Time crunch
  • Long hours
  • Free time at a minimum
  • Consistent work
  • Telecommuting not an option
  • Hard work
  • Work takes precedence over the personal
 Next Slide