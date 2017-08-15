The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot
We spend the majority of our lives at the office, and Americans get a deserved reputation for being workaholics. Last year, 54 percent of workers in the U.S. didn’t take all of their allotted vacation days.
But a new study conducted by the think tank RAND Corporation, Harvard Medical School and UCLA illuminates how particularly fraught employees' relationships are with their workplace, beginning with the statistic that one in five workers deal with a hostile environment -- which the researchers characterized as being “disturbingly high.”
The researchers polled 3,066 working adults across the United States. Among the key findings, the study found that jobs in the U.S. are a combination of monotonous busy work and self-directed problem-solving.
While 62 percent of workers say they face monotonous tasks, more than 80 percent report that their jobs involve "solving unforeseen problems" and "applying own ideas."
Read on for more surprising stats about the American workplace including how employees think about meaning and potential for advancement in their jobs
Meaningful work
Four out of five American workers said that their job provides "meaning" always or most of the time.
Moving up
But while meaning seemed abundant, the opportunity to move up on the chain was in short supply. Only 38 percent of workers reported their job provided good prospects for advancement. And all workers no matter their educational background said that they became less optimistic about career advancement as they age.
Eight in 10 American workers said they have steady and predictable work throughout the course of the year.