The American Workplace Is as Depressing as You Think, But There's a Bright Spot

While employees are finding meaning in their work, opportunities for advancement are often in short supply, according to a new study.

August 15, 2017 3 min read

We spend the majority of our lives at the office, and Americans get a deserved reputation for being workaholics. Last year, 54 percent of workers in the U.S. didn’t take all of their allotted vacation days.

But a new study conducted by the think tank RAND Corporation, Harvard Medical School and UCLA illuminates how particularly fraught employees' relationships are with their workplace, beginning with the statistic that one in five workers deal with a hostile environment -- which the researchers characterized as being “disturbingly high.”

Related: 3 Easy Ways to Improve Workplace Flexibility

The researchers polled 3,066 working adults across the United States. Among the key findings, the study found that jobs in the U.S. are a combination of monotonous busy work and self-directed problem-solving.

While 62 percent of workers say they face monotonous tasks, more than 80 percent report that their jobs involve "solving unforeseen problems" and "applying own ideas."

Read on for more surprising stats about the American workplace including how employees think about meaning and potential for advancement in their jobs