What Would You Do With the Extra Time If You Didn't Have to Sleep?

We’re big fans of sleep here at Entrepreneur. We firmly believe that you can’t be successful if you’re burning the candle from both ends.

But what would happen if you had more hours in the day that you didn't have to spend resting?

Related: Tim Ferriss: If You Have to Cut Your Sleep to Be Effective, Your Priorities Are Out of Order

A poll from SleepJunkie put the question to the test and asked 1,000 Americans what they would do if they had those additional hours to fill. And the study found that 65 percent of those polled said that it would be very desirable to not have to sleep.

Read on for more stats about what people would do -- and how they would convert their bedrooms -- in a world without sleep.