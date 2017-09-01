India's Top #8 Sports Stars Who Will Bowl You Over on Twitter

A cricket bat with the signature of Sachin or Dhoni is a million-dollar possession of a cricket fan and a cause of envy for his friends and foes

September 1, 2017

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It goes without saying that Indian sports stars enjoy a humongous fan following in the country, considering the powerful spell they cast on the people.

From aping their hair styles and bearded looks to donning their jerseys, some youngsters even swear by the names of their sports heroes. A cricket bat with the signature of Sachin or Dhoni is a million-dollar possession of a cricket fan and a cause of envy for his friends and foes.

Crowd of admirers follows their stars wherever they go. They cheer their heroes to victory on the field at international championships and even give a roaring tribute when players are awarded.

A movie is an instant hit if it is based on the inspirational life journey of a sports personality.

Till a few years ago, reaching out to a sports star was an impossible task, daunting to say the least. Fans considered it a God-send opportunity to be able to catch a glimpse of their heroes or to get clicked with them or to get their autographs. Greater Internet penetration coupled with the emergence of social media have brought the stars so much within the public reach that they appear just a click away.

These days you don’t have to stay hooked to a TV set to catch live updates of a match as you get to know updated scores on social media sites. Even ESPN feeds ball-by-ball account of a match to Twitter and other social media sites for the deprived lot, who are always caught in their tight daily schedules and have not a moment to spare for a match.

Entrepreneur India presents a list of #10 sports influencers, who are not just top scorers with respect to the list of followers they can boast of on Twitter but are proactive in keeping their fans abreast of latest sports news and developments.