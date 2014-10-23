6 Essential Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

October 23, 2014 3 min read

As a franchise coach, I speak with people on a daily basis who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs. What surprises many people is that I never start by discussing available franchise opportunities.

Instead of leading with “Which franchise are you interested in exploring,” I ask questions like “Why do you want to become a business owner?” and “Why do you think business ownership is the best path for you at this time in your life?”

This is important for any franchise consultant, franchise-development executive or prospective franchisee because a lot of valuable time and money can be wasted if a prospect does not consider his or her personal needs, wants and motivations. Just because a prospective franchisee has the finances and experiences necessary to buy into a franchise doesn’t necessarily mean he or she should.

So before exploring specific franchise opportunities, aspiring entrepreneurs should be sure they possess the following six essential traits:

