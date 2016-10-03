24-Year-Old PR Mogul Richard Lorenzen's 5 Tips for Millennial Entrepreneurs

October 3, 2016 4 min read

Public relations is often regarded as one of the most fast-paced and stressful professions one can enter. But for some, the chaos and 24/7 news cycle isn't daunting, and a few, like fellow Entrepreneur contributor Richard Lorenzen, thrive on it.

At 24 years old, Lorenzen is the CEO of Fifth Avenue Brands, a fast-growing New York-based PR firm that he founded as a teenager still in high school. Lorenzen can often be seen on social media representing well-known clients in tech, media and finance, such as sales legend Grant Cardone, and attending high-profile events like the UN General Assembly.

But it wasn't always this way. Lorenzen says it took "years of hustle and sheer persistence" to forge the relationships and deals that have contributed to the growth of his company. He has an upcoming book Surge: Supercharge Your Life, Business & Legacy, which is scheduled to be released on October 25 and aims to encourage young entrepreneurs to follow the same path. I recently sat down with him and asked for his five best tips for aspiring millennial entrepreneurs.