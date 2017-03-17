The One Simple Quote That Has Driven This Serial Entrepreneur to Succeed

The author of 'Think and Grow Rich' and the inventor of the infomercial have this strategy in common.

If you’ve ever read Napoleon Hill’s famous Think and Grow Rich, then you’re familiar with the concept of setting your “chief aim.” As Hill explains it, your chief aim is your intention. It’s where you want to go. It’s what you want to build. It’s who you want to be. He underscores the importance of planting it firmly in your mind -- going so far as to write down your chief aim, and then say it out loud every morning and every night until it manifests itself in your reality.

Obviously, reciting a bunch of words from a page isn’t going to turn you into a multi-millionaire overnight. That’s not its purpose. The reason Hill encourages aspirational individuals to write down their chief aim and to remind themselves of it daily is to provide clarity. Clarity paired with extremely focused work ethic is the true recipe for success.