A Stupid 3-Word Phrase That Instantly Ruins Your Credibility

Money’s no object? The three stupidest words anyone can say in a negotiation. I hear people say these words to me all the time. “I need this new software for my business…and money’s no object.”

“I’m looking for the best controller there is…and money’s no object.”

“A customer order just came in and I have to buy materials as soon as possible…money’s no object.”

Who says this? Stupid people say this. Stupid because it’s not true. Stupid because it kills credibility. Really? Money is no object? Money is always an object.

Example: what would happen if I ask that same guy who just said “money’s no object” that the price of my product has increased from $99 to one million dollars? He’d be shocked! “A million dollars?” he’d sputter. “You’re kidding, right? I thought that thing sells for $99, right?”

Yes, it does sell for $99 but you, silly man just told me that “money’s no object?” So can we now all agree: money really is an object, isn’t it?

