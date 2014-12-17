10 Tweaks That Instantly Increase Mobile Conversion Rates

While some swear by providing as much content as possible, the opposite is true for mobile. The general rule for smartphones and tablets is the more content, the fewer sales.

Instead of simply reducing the content, the layout needs to be adapted also so that the most important information is visible above the fold. The fold is an imaginary line at the bottom of the page the website visitor sees without scrolling. Anything below the fold is only visible with scrolling. Most responsive layouts and mobile sites often take up all the space above the fold to show the product image and neglect to show highly relevant information such as price and main features above the fold also.

Instead of converting the horizontal layout to a vertical layout and listing all content below each other, allow users to scroll just enough to learn more about the product without giving the impression of an endless scroll. If creating different content on the mobile site is not in the budget, make sure to insert a button on the bottom right that allows mobile users to go back to the top of the page instantly.

Another effective way to provide more information without scrolling too much is to use videos. One out of 4 mobile users consume videos daily and they can be the ideal substitute for 3D product images.

