India's #9 Most Influential Journalists to Follow on Twitter

From an era of printing press to the digital boom, Indian media has witnessed discernible and measured changes while being an eloquent testimony to the epoch-making events of the country.

Be it press censorship during Emergency or the recent controversy surrounding the owner of NDTV, time and again journalists of all hues and platforms have united to voice their opinions and the fraternity has always put up a strong fight for the autonomy of media in India.

Today, increasing number of media channels and a powerful social media have revolutionized the way we access or receive news. A few years earlier it was breaking news on television the moment an incident happened. Now, it is Twitter, and broadcast journalists are trying hard to catch up with Twitter’s promptness.

But life of a journalist has always been a roller coaster ride — even before the emergence of 24*7 news channels. They have odd working hours, have to attend late-night meetings and sometimes spend nights while working on investigative stories to do justice to victims while uncovering the truth.

Needless to say feisty scribes are strong media influencers, who are followed by lakhs on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms for their views and opinions on various social issues and also for their constant hard work.

Entrepreneur India compiles a list of the influential journalists of India, who always keep their followers updated on important news and development.