20 Signs That You Should Quit Your Job (Infographic)

If you can relate to many of these signs, it's time to rethink your 9 to 5.

October 23, 2016 1 min read

For most of us, we spend at least 40 hours a week at our jobs. That’s a lot of time. So if you’re not feeling passionate about the work you’re doing or notice you’re not growing professionally, maybe it’s time to rethink your nine to five.

Your career should be a path to success, so sharing the same goals and values of your employer is vital. Being bored, overly stressed and/or burnt out are clear indicators that it’s time to say bye-bye to your current job.