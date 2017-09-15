India's Top #7 Engineer-turned-entrepreneurs Who Never Went to the B-school

These 'techies are turning out to be the real game-changers of India Inc with their innovative business ideas

After working in Amazon for a brief period, Sachin and Binny Bansal, the founders of Flipkart, embarked on their entrepreneurial journey to give India its first e-commerce website. Similarly, IIT-Bombay alumnus Bhavish Agrawal recognized his inclination towards entrepreneurship while working with Microsoft, and laid the foundation of the country’s first taxi-aggregator app, Ola, when he was 24.

Indian engineers have definitely come a long way from following an old trend of getting a degree from a reputed college to bag a lucrative job in a foreign-based company. Today, the supposedly ‘nerdy’ and ‘geeky’ techies are turning out to be the real game-changers of India Inc with their innovative business ideas.

The start-up ecosystem is full of success stories of top entrepreneurs, who are graduates from IITs or BITS and other nationally recognized engineering institutes. On the occasion of World Engineers’ Day, we have drawn up a list of those who have never been to a business school but have done very well, establishing wonderful companies with great teams.