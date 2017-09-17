How Reading Helped this Young Entrepreneur Develop the Right Business Aptitude
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Ashish Bahukhandi, CEO and Founder of AppsDiscover Technologies, is a young and dynamic entrepreneur with an excellent aptitude for product development, consulting and operations across various verticals of IT, digital marketing and advertising. A huge follower of Jack Ma, Bahukhandi is also a travel enthusiast and a serial blogger.
(This article was first published in the August issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)