How Reading Helped this Young Entrepreneur Develop the Right Business Aptitude

A huge follower of Jack Ma, Bahukhandi is also a travel enthusiast and a serial blogger.
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Ashish Bahukhandi, CEO and Founder of AppsDiscover Technologies, is a young and dynamic entrepreneur with an excellent aptitude for product development, consulting and operations across various verticals of IT, digital marketing and advertising. A huge follower of Jack Ma, Bahukhandi is also a travel enthusiast and a serial blogger.

The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy

The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy
The book, written in 1963, talks about the abilities of a subconscious mind. Murphy explains that there is a connection between god and our subconscious mind, which is a very diverse subject and a matter of faith. I read this book in college and it had a profound impact on me. I realised that our religious affiliation makes prayers effective.
The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Duhigg has done a detailed research on how even the most mundane habit can cause a major impact in our lives. I first read this book at a time when I had just started my start-up and it taught me that our everyday habits are the reflection of our persona. This book further explains that the success a man can achieve is dependent on his daily habits, and how a bad habit can ruin everything else.
Taught Me To Be Financially Intelligent

Taught Me To Be Financially Intelligent
Rich Dad and Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter This book is a disclosure of financial intelligence and financial literacy. I read this book when I was in school. I still wonder how it has shaped my life and helped me to understand the difference between liability and assets. This book is the major reason behind my success, as it taught me that true entrepreneurship is in taking control of your financial future
