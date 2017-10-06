Warren Buffett's 9 Tweets Give Us 9 Reasons to Love Him More

The billionaire investor has only ever tweeted nine times and follows no one.

October 6, 2017

While he might be one of the wealthiest people in the world and perhaps the greatest investor of all time, there’s a silly side to 87-year-old Warren Buffett. And that’s something you can tell simply by looking at his sparse Twitter account.

Considering the Oracle of Omaha joined Twitter in 2013 and now has a following of more than 1.3 million, you might think the businessman would be active on the platform. However, he’s only tweeted nine times and doesn’t even follow anyone.

While he’s used Twitter to promote his work and share his views, he’s also used it to show off his fun side too. Buffett’s first-ever tweet was “Warren in the house.”

To get down to the bottom of the mystery behind Buffett’s Twitter, we took a look at each of his nine tweets to find out what they could really mean.