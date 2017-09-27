9 Steve Case Quotes to Help Launch Every Entrepreneur's Career

Check out these insights from the former CEO and co-founder of AOL.

September 27, 2017 2 min read

Former CEO and the co-founder of the disruptive America Online, Steve Case’s contributions to the tech world are expansive. And even since his departure from AOL in 2003, Case continued to be highly influential and vocal within and outside of tech. Launching his own investment firm, Revolution LLC, Case became a major investor in startups, as well as a bestselling author and philanthropist.

He’s been a key player in promoting entrepreneurship across the nation, through the launch of his road trip Rise of the Rest, where he works closely with entrepreneurs in emerging cities.

There’s much to learn from the successful entrepreneur, investor and businessman.

Here are nine Steve Case quotes for every entrepreneur.