9 Steve Case Quotes to Help Launch Every Entrepreneur's Career

Check out these insights from the former CEO and co-founder of AOL.
Former CEO and the co-founder of the disruptive America Online, Steve Case’s contributions to the tech world are expansive. And even since his departure from AOL in 2003, Case continued to be highly influential and vocal within and outside of tech. Launching his own investment firm, Revolution LLC, Case became a major investor in startups, as well as a bestselling author and philanthropist.

He’s been a key player in promoting entrepreneurship across the nation, through the launch of his road trip Rise of the Rest, where he works closely with entrepreneurs in emerging cities.

There’s much to learn from the successful entrepreneur, investor and businessman.

Here are nine Steve Case quotes for every entrepreneur.

On the future

“Startups are the seed corn of the future.” -- Steve Case

On time

“Revolutions happen in evolutionary ways.” -- Steve Case

On leadership

“There are no road signs to help navigate. And in fact, no one has yet determined which side of the road we're supposed to be on.” -- Steve Case

On success

“It's stunning to me what kind of an impact even one person can have if they have the right passion, perspective and are able to align the interest of a great team.” -- Steve Case

On motivation

“You shouldn't focus on why you can't do something, which is what most people do. You should focus on why perhaps you can, and be one of the exceptions.” -- Steve Case

On getting started

“In the end, a vision without the ability to execute it is probably a hallucination.” -- Steven Case

On entrepreneurship

“The idea of an entrepreneur is really thinking out of the box and taking risks and stepping up to major challenges.” -- Steve Case

On mindset

“All great ideas start as weird ideas. What now seems obvious, early on, is not obvious to anybody.” -- Steve Case

On empowerment

“Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and you really work hard and you bring the right perspective to it.” -- Steve Case

