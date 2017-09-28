5 Start-up Legal Battles that Can be a Lesson for Every Entrepreneur

In 2017, many Indian startups have hit headlines for having run-ins with the court

September 28, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The journey of entrpreneurship is one filled with ups and downs. Given the unpredictable business climate, especially if you are an entrepreneur, sometimes even a spark of a problem could engulf your business. Entrepreneurs are usually so involved in the business and revenue, that becoming legally secure is often avoided. And thus, start-ups often find themselves in the middle of an ugly legal battle.

In 2017, many Indian startups have hit headlines for having run-ins with the court instead of their numbers and valuations. Be it with competitors, investors, government or start-ups, legal battles are almost always on. Whatever be the reason, these legal hassles definitely hamper their progress.

Entrepreneur India lists the #5 legal battles of Indian startups that had made big headlines and what aspiring entrepreneurs could learn from them.