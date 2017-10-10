6 Recreation Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $40,000
Working in a cubicle every day can take its toll on a body. It makes your shoulders and back hurt from hunching over your desk and your eyes sting from staring at a screen all day long. It makes you feel stagnant, bloated and tired and sore.
That goes double if you're working for a cause or a company you don't believe in.
If you're thinking about leaving behind the 9-to-5 lifestyle, or hoping to be more active in your daily life, then buying one of the recreation franchises from the Franchise 500 list could make sense for you. So, start the slideshow to see the recreation franchises that cost $40,000 or less or check out the recreation franchise page for the full list.
Jazzercise Inc.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 81
Initial investment: $3,530 to $12,900
Initial franchise fee: $1,250
New units in 2016: 181 units (2.1 percent)
While you can buy every franchise on this list for less than $40,000, you can buy a Jazzercise franchise for less than a tenth of that. No wonder there were 8,880 Jazzercise franchises across the globe as of 2016.
My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 251
Initial investment: $36,750 to $249,700
Initial franchise fee: $25,000 to $55,000
New units in 2016: 48 units (12.7 percent)
My Gym Children's Fitness Center offers movement, tumbling and exercise classes for children from the age of 3 months to 9 years. Check out the domestic opportunities for My Gym.
Soccer Shots Franchising LLC
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 334
Initial investment: $35,584 to $48,100
Initial franchise fee: $29,500
New units in 2016: 12 units (7.1 percent)
Soccer Shots franchises provides 30 to 40-minute weekly programs that teach children basic soccer skills and character-building lessons. If playing soccer for a living sounds fun, you can check out the company's list of available territories..
Destination Athlete LLC
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 405
Initial investment: $31,300 to $144,110
Initial franchise fee: $20,000 to $50,000
New units in 2016: 12 units (66.7 percent)
Destination Athlete franchises sells equipment, uniforms, trophies and more to local sports teams. So, you might not actaully be playing games if you invest in one of these franchises, but you'll be helping children and adults alike find the right recreation league for them. You can find more information about available territories on the company's website.
HappyFeet Legends International
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 456
Initial investment: $22,500 to $29,400
Initial franchise fee: $15,000
New units in 2016: 4 units (2.4 percent)
HappyFeet Legends International combines soccer with an educational curriculum and works heavily with preschools to create a holistic, academic and athletic experience for young children. You can learn more about franchising options for HappyFeet here.
Kinderdance International Inc.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 471
Initial investment: $17,950 to $46,100
Initial franchise fee: $15,000 to $40,000
New units in 2016: 4 units (3.0 percent)
Kinderdance International Inc. mostly offers classes for children ages 3 to 5, but there are also programs designed for kids as old as 12 or as young as 15 months. Like HappyFeet, Kinderdance classes often take place at child-care facilities or preschools. You can learn more about available districts, testimonials and other information on the business website.
