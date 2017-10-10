6 Recreation Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $40,000

Be more active by investing in a fun franchise.

October 10, 2017 3 min read

Working in a cubicle every day can take its toll on a body. It makes your shoulders and back hurt from hunching over your desk and your eyes sting from staring at a screen all day long. It makes you feel stagnant, bloated and tired and sore.

That goes double if you're working for a cause or a company you don't believe in.

If you're thinking about leaving behind the 9-to-5 lifestyle, or hoping to be more active in your daily life, then buying one of the recreation franchises from the Franchise 500 list could make sense for you. So, start the slideshow to see the recreation franchises that cost $40,000 or less or check out the recreation franchise page for the full list.

