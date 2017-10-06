All you Need is Love is the Mantra for These Successful Couples

Given the long work hours where they often lose track of day and night, the personal lives of founders go for a toss

October 6, 2017

Balancing their professional and personal lives often ends up being a difficult task for entrepreneurs. Given the long work hours where they often lose track of day and night, for start-up founders their personal lives often go for a toss.

Having an understanding partner is what helps entrepreneurs sail through troubled waters. This helps one leave their problems of work aside and go home, have a good time with family without having to deal with other worries that come with domestic life. Again, a partner who takes your companies’ divisions to greater heights makes handling work still easier. And if not either of these situations, even if your partner has a different work environment, it’s necessary for both partners to appreciate and respect each other’s work.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at the power couples of the industry who have been by each other’s side.