These Women Leaders are Breaking Stereotypes in Bollywood

October 17, 2017 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gone are the days when Indian cinema was all about the male protagonists, while female actors were just expected to play a pretty face to woo audiences. Over the years, the formula has been shifted by some celebrated actors and their meaningful roles and campaigns to break stereotypes.

Whether it’s about dark skin debate in Bollywood or an issue of nepotism per se, since time immemorial, Indian actresses have proven themselves fearless to speak about societal taboos and empower women.

Entrepreneur India brings you the list of the women leaders in Bollywood who are breaking the stereotypes with their broad minded views and outspoken attitude.