6 Steps to Building a Successful Freelance Career

The first step to building a successful freelance career is to make a firm decision and stand by it. This is very critical because the beginning stage is usually the hardest. Try for two months to focus on attracting clients and marketing your skills. A person without focus, determination and perseverance will easily back off and opt for paid employment.

An Upwork study shows that perceptions of freelancing are changing. 59 percent of freelancers think the freelance job market has changed as compared to three years ago. Of these, 63 percent said perceptions of freelancing as a career are becoming more positive, and 60 percent said freelancing has become more respected as a career path. Nearly half (46 percent) of full-time freelancers raised their rates in the past year, and more than half (54 percent) plan to raise them next year. The majority of freelancers said that today, having a diversified portfolio of clients is more secured than having one employer.