6 Steps to Building a Successful Freelance Career

Freelance business is one of the most sought after businesses in the world today. Are you considering becoming a freelancer? Here are six steps that can help you make the jump.
The first step to building a successful freelance career is to make a firm decision and stand by it. This is very critical because the beginning stage is usually the hardest. Try for two months to focus on attracting clients and marketing your skills. A person without focus, determination and perseverance will easily back off and opt for paid employment.
An Upwork study shows that perceptions of freelancing are changing. 59 percent of freelancers think the freelance job market has changed as compared to three years ago. Of these, 63 percent said perceptions of freelancing as a career are becoming more positive, and 60 percent said freelancing has become more respected as a career path. Nearly half (46 percent) of full-time freelancers raised their rates in the past year, and more than half (54 percent) plan to raise them next year. The majority of freelancers said that today, having a diversified portfolio of clients is more secured than having one employer.
What are my skills? What can I offer? What skills do I need to further acquire? These are critical questions you need to be asking in this stage. The good thing about the freelance business is that there are innumerable jobs that require diverse skills to complete.
To mention a few, you could be skilled in content writing, editing, web design and development, project management, proofreading, academic and business research, data analysis, auditing, digital marketing, online tutoring, virtual assistant, social media marketing, java development, accounting, animation, engineering and iOS and android development.
These skills and more are on high demands. If you don't have any, consult experts and acquire skills that will make you your own boss.
Thanks to digital tech, there are lots of freelance websites where one can register, bid for job opportunities, execute projects and earn substantial income. Freelance platforms such as Upwork, Peopleperhour, Freelancer, Fiverr and 99designs offer millions of job opportunities to freelancers.
For instance, Upwork, Peopleperhour and Freelancer enable freelancers to earn income from content writing, editing, proofreading, digital marketing etc., while 99designs is for freelancers that design business logo and cards as well as book covers and t-shirt designs.
All you need is to identify your skill set and register with the appropriate freelance website that will help you meet prospective clients and make some bucks.
Marketing your skill set is an important step to fulfilling your freelancing career. You may have excellent skills on web design and development, content writing and video editing, but without a personal marketing strategy, no one will know you exist. All you need to do is to professionally advertise your skills on your social media accounts such as Facebook, LinkedIn and About.me as well as your personal websites.
Filip Peliwo, Co-founder of Furor Media in an email interview said "social media is one of the best, if not the best, ways for gaining traction into the market. Paid ads provide small businesses a lot of visibility. Ads allows you to obtain an audience which is guaranteed to be interested in your product."
This is so true, because I've lost count of the number of clients who have inquired about my academic and business research services through my social media accounts. Having a well-defined personal brand is essential for attracting prospective clients.
Your freelance business will depend on the reputation you have built over the years, which is aptly shown through reviews and endorsements from clients. Bad reviews from clients are very dangerous, as prospective clients may avoid doing business with you.
This is why one needs to have the creative ability, mental and physical strength to carry out jobs requirements and meet deadlines. Without these, you can kiss your freelance career goodbye.
Freelance business is all about effective communication. By having a robust online presence, prospective clients can contact you via Gmail, Google hangout, Skype, LinkedIn and Facebook. You can also receive notifications from your freelance websites that your bids for advertised jobs were accepted.
You can lose prospective clients if you don't have access to these communication channels. Even if you have access to them, you need to always be ready to reply to clients.