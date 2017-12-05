Not Messaging Apps but Email Still Remains the Primary Tool For Communication

Half of the American workers say email is their primary way to communicate with their co-workers.

December 5, 2017 2 min read

Good communication is one of the important things employees of the company must practice to ensure success. There are a lot of apps and tools in the Indian market for improving employee engagement within the workplace. However, the main challenge is to find the right tool that each and every staff member can use to communicate effectively.

According to a new survey by ReportLinker, half of the American workers say email is their primary way to communicate with their co-workers. It doesn't mean personal interactions like face-to-face and phone calls have disappeared, but only one in five respondents said they prefer these methods.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at other key highlights of the report :