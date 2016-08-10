5 Essentials to Becoming a Millionaire Before You're 30

Lawyer or doctor is not on a path to becoming a millionaire in your twenties. Those professions require many extra years of schooling, which costs a lot of money. You will likely be repaying your student loan debt well into your thirties, or even later. Plus, individuals with these jobs often have a very real earning ceiling that is difficult to break through. You may never reach millionaire status.

Focus on new industries, such as Internet marketing. In today’s social media-centric world, jobs such as Internet marketing do not have an earning ceiling and don’t require a lot of training or education. Consider the balance between cost of education and earning potential.

Related: 7 Mental Shifts That Allowed Me to Become a Millionaire at 22