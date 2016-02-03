6 Words That Will Forever Change How You Wake Up in the Morning

February 3, 2016 6 min read

Does anyone else out there feel like his or her brain is kind of, well, stupid in the morning?

About a year ago, after reading The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod, I made a conscious decision to wake up earlier every day. I wanted to accomplish my most important tasks before the phone calls, meetings, text messages and other distractions started. I wanted my lifestyle to emulate those stories which abound of famous entrepreneurs who wake up early and completely dominate their industry.

I could be just like them, right?

So, the night before I started my own "miracle morning," I set my alarm a bit earlier, and with the best of intentions went to sleep. I looked forward to the morning, when I would pop out of bed and start crushing it!

But then morning happened. And my stupid brain took over. It felt as though an idiotic troll straight out of The Hobbit had emerged to make my morning decisions. "No! Back to bed now!" the troll brain shouted. And I complied. An hour later, I woke again, mentally kicking myself for my lack of self-control.

Waking up early, I'd just found, wasn't going to be so easy. I needed to fight the stupid troll brain.