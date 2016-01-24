10 Hilarious Signs You Should Not Take That Job (Infographic)

January 24, 2016 2 min read

Looking for a job is like dating. If you’re not careful, you could end up with a dud.

Just think, eight hours a day (or more!) of sheer misery could be yours should you choose poorly. But you won’t because you’re smarter than that.

No, when you interview, you’ll be on the lookout for red flags. You’ll scope out the office for telltale signs of a toxic boss and burnt out employees, and you won’t end up in a job that sucks.

If an interviewer ever says something completely ass-backward like “We’re looking for a rock star ninja beast for a unique opportunity,” please, do yourself a favor, cut your losses and bail.

