50 Quotes With the Power to Motivate You to Do Anything

50 Quotes With the Power to Motivate You to Do Anything
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's no denying the fact that entrepreneurs need a daily dose of motivation. One of the best ways to lift your spirit is by reading quotes that tug at heartstrings and stimulate our minds. 

As I'm living the entrepreneur dream and working my 10-13 hours a day, I am in constant need of motivation. This is the type of motivation that not only helps me get out of bed, but motivates me to create and do anything. 

Yes, it exists. Here are 50 quotes that help motivate me to conquer each and every day. I personally like to print them out and look at them daily. Enjoy!

 

Settling

Settling

"If you are not willing to risk the usual you will have to settle for the ordinary." - Jim Rohn

Coming alive

Coming alive

"Don't ask yourself what the world needs -- ask yourself what makes you come alive, and then go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive." - Howard Thurman

Endurance

Endurance

"It's not the load that breaks you down, it's the way you carry it." - Lou Holtz

Opportunity

Opportunity

"Opportunities don't happen, you create them." - Chris Grosser

The possible

The possible

"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says "I'm possible"!" - Audrey Hepburn

Getting started

Getting started

"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." - Walt Disney

Dreams

Dreams

"By recording your dreams and goals on paper, you set in motion the process of becoming the person you most want to be. Put your future in good hands -- your own." - Mark Victor Hansen

Enthusiasm

Enthusiasm

"Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." - Winston Churchill

Taking action

Taking action

"Do you want to know who you are? Don't ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you." - Thomas Jefferson

Taking risks

Taking risks

"I'm not afraid of dying, I'm afraid of not trying." - Jay Z

Making a difference

Making a difference

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou

Moving on

Moving on

"Don't let yesterday take up too much of today." - Will Rogers

Vision

Vision

"The entrepreneur is essentially a visualizer and actualizer... He can visualize something, and when he visualizes it he sees exactly how to make it happen." - Robert L. Schwartz

Sacrifice

Sacrifice

"Whenever you see a successful person you only see the public glories, never the private sacrifices to reach them." - Vaibhav Shah

The company you keep

The company you keep

"Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great ones make you feel that you, too, can become great." - Mark Twain

Getting it right

Getting it right

"Nothing in the world is ever completely wrong. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day." - Paulo Coelho

Going for it

Going for it

"Leap, and the net will appear." - John BurroughsRelated: 3 Powerful Strategies for Discovering Your Life's Work

Mindset

Mindset

"Whether you think you can or you think you can't, you're right." - Henry Ford

Hanging tough

Hanging tough

"It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up." - Vince Lombardi

Desire

Desire

"Desire is the key to motivation, but it's determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal -- a commitment to excellence -- that will enable you to attain the success you seek." - Mario Andretti

True success

True success

"Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value." - Albert Einstein

Self worth

Self worth

"Before you can win, you have to believe you are worthy." - Mike Ditka

Staying motivated

Staying motivated

"Of course motivation is not permanent. But then, neither is bathing; but it is something you should do on a regular basis." - Zig Ziglar

True wealth

True wealth

"If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. If you look at what you don't have in life, you'll never have enough." - Oprah Winfrey

Worthwhile work

Worthwhile work

"If you are working on something that you really care about, you don't have to be pushed. The vision pulls You." - Steve Jobs

Persistence

Persistence

"Nothing in the world can take the place of Persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan 'Press On' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race." - Calvin Coolidge

Conversation

Conversation

"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people." - Eleanor Roosevelt

Just rewards

Just rewards

"The minute you settle for less than you deserve, you get even less than you settled for." - Maureen Dowd

Playing it safe

Playing it safe

"Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs even though checkered by failure, than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much because they live in the gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat." - Theodore Roosevelt

Adjusting

Adjusting

"I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." - Jimmy Dean

Changing the world

Changing the world

"People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do."- Rob Siltanen

Never give up

Never give up

"I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." - Thomas A. Edison

Fear

Fear

"Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears." - Les Brown

Age

Age

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." - C.S. Lewis

The beginning

The beginning

"The starting point of all achievement is desire." - Napoleon Hill

Power of an idea

Power of an idea

"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life. Think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success." - Swami Vivekananda

Confidence

Confidence

"Fake it until you make it! Act as if you had all the confidence you require until it becomes your reality."- Brian Tracy

Obstacles

Obstacles

CR5"You measure the size of the accomplishment by the obstacles you had to overcome to reach your goals." - Booker T. Washington

Learning from failure

Learning from failure

"Would you like me to give you a formula for success? It's quite simple, really. Double your rate of failure. You are thinking of failure as the enemy of success. But it isn't at all. You can be discouraged by failure or you can learn from it, So go ahead and make mistakes. Make all you can. Because remember that's where you will find success." - Thomas J. Watson

Goals

Goals

"A goal is not always meant to be reached; it often serves simply as something to aim at." - Bruce Lee

The path to success

The path to success

"I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I've been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." - Michael Jordan

Genuine strength

Genuine strength

"Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength." - Arnold Schwarzenegger

42. Finding solutions.

"If you want to make a permanent change, stop focusing on the size of your problems and start focusing on the size of you!" - T. Harv Eker

Constructive impatience

Constructive impatience

"If you genuinely want something, don't wait for it - teach yourself to be impatient." - Gurbaksh Chahal.

Decisions

Decisions

"I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions." - Stephen Covey

What's impossible

What's impossible

"It always seems impossible until it's done." - Nelson Mandela

Your best

Your best

"Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later." - Og Mandino

The essentials

The essentials

"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can."- Arthur Ashe

Effort

Effort

"Do or do not. There is no try." - Yoda

Comapring

Comapring

"Stop comparing your chapter 1 to my chapter 15. We're all at different chapters in our lives." - John Rampton

Here's to staying motivated everyday of our lives. What other quotes motivate you?

