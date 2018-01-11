10 Business and Technology Milestones That Definitely Won't Happen in 2018
Here we are again. That time of year when you can't swing a dead cat without smacking a post pontificating on predictions for the upcoming year. While we eat up the trend forecasting in an effort to stay a step ahead, we quickly get over-stuffed by the onslaught of 2018 articles. So instead, I got to thinking about things that certainly won't happen in the next year.
We won't collectively embrace the open work space as "The Chosen One."
Virtual reality headsets won't make working from home in your skivvies possible.
You won't plug in your treadmill desk again.
Connecting to a conference call won't be easier than defusing a bomb.
Alexa won't render everyone and their jobs useless.
Your autonomous vehicle won't start its own side-hustle.
Wearables won't actually become fashionable.
It won't be revealed that AI is really powered by Russian troll farms.
Starbucks won't replace kombucha as the on-tap go-to for businesses everywhere.
Blockchain won't revolutionize the workplace.
What can't be revolutionized with blockchain?!? Bitcoin's surge in value has everyone applying the blockchain to every other industry imaginable (see the freight industry). In 2018, you can certainly expect to see "blockchain" rival "millennial" in clickbait article headlines. While we believe in the blockchain, it's unfortunate to see "industry influencers" grasping at buzzwords, making statements that spread through the community like wildfire. In many instances, these influencers fail to realize that a simple database could more easily solve the problem than a blockchain solution.
What's really in store for the upcoming year? I guess we'll all soon find out. Until then, you can bet on continued speculation. (That's the fun part anyway.)