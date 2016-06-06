The 3-Step Emergency Plan Every Entrepreneur Needs

If you don’t have disability insurance, get it. Some policies guarantee a percentage of your income -- typically up to 60 percent -- while others cover your business’s overhead so you can pay bills (which, conveniently, includes your full salary). But make sure you shop around and read the fine print to uncover any loopholes. A client of mine learned this the hard way, when she found herself in the hospital after a car knocked her off her bike. The insurance company paid nothing because it determined that her business did not suffer a “significant enough” drop in revenue while she was debilitated. She nearly went bankrupt.