This Is How Blockchain Can Aid PM Modi's Smart City Dream

February 9, 2018 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One needs to develop an understanding of blockchain beyond BFSI and certainly beyond bitcoins for sure! Even the government has finally realized the potential of blockchain and is willing to explore areas where the technology can be implemented.

In fact, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley remained cautious about crypto in his budget speech though he agreed to the prospects of the technology. Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi even supported the use of blockchain technology and the future it holds in the healthcare sector.

Blockchain can also lend a hand to Modi's smart cities mission, wherein the central government plans to sustainably develop 100 cities with world-class infrastructure and services by 2022.

A recent FICCI-PWC report listed out ten areas where blockchain can help the government in its smart cities mission: