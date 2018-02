Start Slideshow

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



Olympic athletes don't get paid to compete, but that doesn't mean it doesn't pay to perform. In honor of the Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang, GOBankingRates compiled a roundup of the wealthiest Olympic superstar athletes. From NBA superstars to fastest man on the planet, these 15 athletes took their victories straight to the bank.

Related: This Is What It Takes to Own an NFL Football Team

Click through to see athletes who got Olympic medals and then got rich.

(By Rachel Holly)