Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in His Many Hues of India
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family visit to India has become the talk of the town ever since the PM with his family stepped in the country. From his son Hadrien’s cute photos to his ‘too Indian’ attires, social media went all crazy with a bag of mixed reactions on Canadian PM’s visit.
Early media reports speculated him being snubbed by the Prime Minister of India.
On day 5 of his visit, Indian PM Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau shrugging speculation. Trudeau was conferred by the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Both the Prime Ministers inked six MoUs after holding bilateral talks on a wide range of topics that include trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, climate change and education.
Ahead of the bilateral talks, Canadian Prime Minister visited the Taj Mahal and met with Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. From alleged attempts of being an over-the-top Indian tourist to an alleged supporter of the Khalistan movement, Trudeau saw the flak of national and international visit throughout his visit.
Check out all the glimpses with snippets here:
When Justin Trudeau Landed in India
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien landed in India on Sunday 18 Feb. He began his seven-day India trip with stops in Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Amritsar and New Delhi.
His first Stopover 'Agra'
On the first day of India visit, Trudeau family visited Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In the picture displayed, they pose in front of Taj Mahal.
Paying Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram
On his third day of India trip, Trudeau explored Prime Minister Modi’s home-state, Gujarat. He visited the Sabarmati Asharam and Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar. His Gujarat visit also included a townhall discussion with the students at IIM Ahmedabad.
Glimpses of Gujarat Visit
At Akshardham Temple, Trudeau and his family were spotted offering prayers.
'Justin Singh' at Punjab's Amritsar
Trudeau, who is referred as 'Justin Singh' in Canada also visited Amritsar, Punjab. The Prime Minister was received by Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri and Navjot Singh Sidhu at Amritsar Airport. Trudeau visited Partition Museum, Gallery of Hope and also paid his obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Canadian PM also met with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his Punjab visit.
When he reached the Bollywood city 'Mumbai'
On his week-long visit to India, Justin Trudeau visited the financial capital of India, Mumbai. He met with Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, R Madhavan and Farhan Akhtar at a grand reception. Posting a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter, the Canadian prime minister remarked that this meet would hopefully foster stronger ties and new co-production opportunities between the Canadian and Indian film industries.
Trudeau Shaking Hands with Young Cricketers
Reaching back to New Delhi, on the day 5, Trudeau was honoured with reception at Sacred Heart Cathedral, the Jama Masjid along with wife and children. He also met young cricketers of Delhi's Modern School. He was captured by media playing cricket with his children at school's ground.
Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
At Rajghat, Justin Trudeau and his family paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day before, Trudeau was welcomed with a grand ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He and his family was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.