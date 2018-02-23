Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in His Many Hues of India

Trudeau was conferred by the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before he met with the Prime Minister of India

February 23, 2018 3 min read

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family visit to India has become the talk of the town ever since the PM with his family stepped in the country. From his son Hadrien’s cute photos to his ‘too Indian’ attires, social media went all crazy with a bag of mixed reactions on Canadian PM’s visit.

Early media reports speculated him being snubbed by the Prime Minister of India.

On day 5 of his visit, Indian PM Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau shrugging speculation. Trudeau was conferred by the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Both the Prime Ministers inked six MoUs after holding bilateral talks on a wide range of topics that include trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, climate change and education.

Ahead of the bilateral talks, Canadian Prime Minister visited the Taj Mahal and met with Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. From alleged attempts of being an over-the-top Indian tourist to an alleged supporter of the Khalistan movement, Trudeau saw the flak of national and international visit throughout his visit.

