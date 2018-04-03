12 Odd Jobs That Pay Surprisingly Well

Start Slideshow

If you're looking for a high-paying job, don't overlook some of the oddest ones. They're the jobs you aren't likely to hear mentioned at a dinner party when someone asks, "What do you do?" You meet bankers or teachers or lawyers every day, but how many cruise ship entertainers or woodworkers do you know?

GOBankingRates rounded up some unusual jobs that pay pretty well for the right person.

If you have the required skills, you might want to choose one of these weird jobs.

(By Rachel Farrow)