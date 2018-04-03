12 Odd Jobs That Pay Surprisingly Well

Many of the highest-paying jobs in the country are in the medical field. But you probably haven't heard of this profession that pays more than $80,000.
A career as a medical illustrator requires specialized training and advanced education in many disciplines, including the obvious ones: medicine and art. These individuals work with scientists and doctors to draw complex medical or scientific information for education, research or marketing purposes.
Most of those who work as medical illustrators have a master's degree from an accredited graduate program, according to the Association of Medical Illustrators. Because this is a highly specialized field, there are very few graduate programs in the United States.
How much it pays:
Medical illustration is a growing career sector with a broad title. Depending on the field, your employer and the specific job requirements, your salary could range anywhere from the median annual salary of $62,000 to upwards of $100,000. And self-employed illustrators reported a median income of $82,000, with some even earning a staggering $580,000 per year, according to data from the Association of Medical Illustration.