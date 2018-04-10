The Golden Girls of India are Shining Bright at 2018 Commonwealth Games

The entire nation is celebrating the moment of pride as India is sealing the medals after medals in different sports at Commonwealth Games

With the fast increasing list of medal winners, India is marking its golden win in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. After Mirabai Chanu’s world breaking six records in six lifts on the opening day of CWG2018, Indian women have outshone men in the field of Gold Coast by collecting more medals for the country. The entire nation is celebrating the moment of pride as India is sealing the medals after medals in different sports at CWG.

Entrepreneur India lists India’s golden birds that have not just mired the whole nation with their performances at CWG, but have inspired many others to be the frontrunners in sports and in their lives.