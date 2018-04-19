Power Women of South India - For Your Startups
Today, it is relatively easier to obtain mentoring in tandem with funding for your entrepreneurial ventures. People are increasingly taking to mentoring businesses to enable these achieve scalability and success. Now, in a new trend, it is the women who are leading the way with respect to investing and mentoring new startups in India.
In this regard, check out certain Power Women, based in South India but having a wider lens across the whole of the country.
Mridula Ramesh
Revathy Ashok
Lathika Pai
Lathika Pai is leading the effort to cultivate a movement predicated on women supporting women within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. She has been an active member of India’s entrepreneurial community, including the Indian Angel Network since the 2000s and now mentors more than a dozen ventures at any given point. Lathika’s interests led to the creation of SonderConnect in 2016 to fund and mentor women-led businesses.
Ankita Vasishtha
Ankita is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of India’s (and Asia’s) first venture capital fund that invests in and promotes women entrepreneurship, along with technology and innovation. This initiative called SAHA FUND has overseen investments in India, Asia, UK, and the US.
The intention behind this specialized fund is to promote and scale up successful businesses that have women leaders, or women employees or women consumers as the focus; across healthcare, brands, Artificial Intelligence (AI), financial services, analytics and cybersecurity.