Venture Capitalists

Power Women of South India - For Your Startups

Check out leaders who are more than willing to help you achieve entrepreneurial success.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Power Women of South India - For Your Startups
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Today, it is relatively easier to obtain mentoring in tandem with funding for your entrepreneurial ventures. People are increasingly taking to mentoring businesses to enable these achieve scalability and success. Now, in a new trend, it is the women who are leading the way with respect to investing and mentoring new startups in India. 

In this regard, check out certain Power Women, based in South India but having a wider lens across the whole of the country. 

Start Slideshow
Power Women of South India - For Your Startups

Mridula Ramesh

Mridula Ramesh
Image credit: Mridula Ramesh
Mridula Ramesh is associated with the Indian Angel Network (IAN), and is an expert in urban waste management and climate change. Mridula has led investments in ventures working at offering solutions in these areas; and more. She is also the founder of Sundaram Climate Institute which is focussed on bringing a positive change across water and waste management through technology-driven models.
Next Slide
Power Women of South India - For Your Startups

Revathy Ashok

Revathy Ashok
Image credit: Revathy Ashok
Revathy has a portfolio of more than 15 domain-agnostic investments and mentoring.Revathy is associated with the IAN and is actively looking at mentoring ventures that aim to solve actual problems. Recognizing the huge gap that exists between potential and performance, she co-founded Strategy Garage which aims at precisely filling these gaps for startups that have raised a funding.
Next Slide
Power Women of South India - For Your Startups

Lathika Pai

Lathika Pai
Image credit: Lathika Pai

Lathika Pai is leading the effort to cultivate a movement predicated on women supporting women within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. She has been an active member of India’s entrepreneurial community, including the Indian Angel Network since the 2000s and now mentors more than a dozen ventures at any given point. Lathika’s interests led to the creation of SonderConnect in 2016 to fund and mentor women-led businesses.

Next Slide
Power Women of South India - For Your Startups

Ankita Vasishtha

Ankita Vasishtha
Image credit: Ankita Vasishtha

Ankita is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of India’s (and Asia’s) first venture capital fund that invests in and promotes women entrepreneurship, along with technology and innovation. This initiative called SAHA FUND has overseen investments in India, Asia, UK, and the US.

The intention behind this specialized fund is to promote and scale up successful businesses that have women leaders, or women employees or women consumers as the focus; across healthcare, brands, Artificial Intelligence (AI), financial services, analytics and cybersecurity.  

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Power Women of South India - For Your Startups
  • Mridula Ramesh
  • Revathy Ashok
  • Lathika Pai
  • Ankita Vasishtha
 Next Slide