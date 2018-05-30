Office Space

How to Ensure Positive Vibes to Your Employees When at Work

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you are a first time entrepreneur desirous of setting up your first office; you should remember that a motivated office directly contributes to optimal performance from employees. You should customize your office space, according to factors that motivate employees, and not as per your whims and fancies.

In this regard, check out below 5 effective ways to customize office spaces so that the overall environment is healthy.

Motivational quotes should dominate common walls

Ensure that your office space has enough motivational quotes embedded on the walls in the common areas, where employees often gather. These quotes could instill hope and drive quality work from your fellow workers.
Ensure effective lighting everywhere

Ensure that all work desks and cabins in your office space are well-lit by natural light. Do not depend too much on artificial lights.This approach is known to naturally stimulate employees thereby potentially bringing out the best in them.
Set up a small Audio-Visual facility

Having a compact AV unit results in employees consuming content effectively. You could use this for the conventional business presentations as well. The effect would be unconventional on employees.
Make room for common areas

Remember that employees need to socialize. Plan a common area, that is cozy, within your office space. This is not to encourage bonding, and not office gossip.
Have an open door policy

Always be accessible to employees, both when away and at work. If feasible, eliminate doors from your cabin, or have your workstation positioned along with that of your employees.
