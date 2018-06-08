Entrepreneurship

Unconventional Business Ideas For Your First Venture Worth Considering

Unconventionality and lateral approaches to problems are the groovy thing in
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Unconventional Business Ideas For Your First Venture Worth Considering
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Former Staff
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Today's entrepreneurship has broken barriers of convention; it is now more about creativity and offering solutions to actual problems. In this regard, if you are a first-time entrepreneur; or even a part-time entrepreneur having plenty of time at hand; you could potentially consider the below business ideas as a venture.

Start Slideshow
Unconventional Business Ideas For Your First Venture Worth Considering

Turn a Freelance Chef

Turn a Freelance Chef
Image credit: Pixabay
This idea lets you explore and showcase your culinary skills to the fullest. You have the opportunity to cater to a variety of cultures here. Money-making opportunities are also at an optimum while you are a freelance chef.

As a potential enhancement, you could also start a mobile kitchen (kitchenm on-wheels concept) based on feasibility.
Next Slide
Unconventional Business Ideas For Your First Venture Worth Considering

Offer Your Vehicles on Rent

Offer Your Vehicles on Rent
Image credit: Pixabay
If you have automobiles that can be rented out; do so. You get to maake relatively handsome profits when you are associated with vehicle rental companies and startups. In this way, you would be catering to the commutational problem (especially in metros) and also utilizing a resource which you can spare.
Next Slide
Unconventional Business Ideas For Your First Venture Worth Considering

Offer Equipment on Rent

Offer Equipment on Rent
Image credit: Pixabay
Apart from vehicles, you could also offer equipment such as high-end DSLRs, movie equipments, and more; for rent. With today's entrepreneurs actively engaged in multimedia, the demand for multimedia equipment is constant. Hence, you could earn financially as well. 
Next Slide
Unconventional Business Ideas For Your First Venture Worth Considering

Offer Creative Blogging Services

Offer Creative Blogging Services
Image credit: Pixabay
If you enjoy being cretive, utilize your skills in the form of starting a blogging service; wherein you service all the content (all forms) requirements of clients. You could potentially earn per project here. Multiple servicing sub-domains exist within the Creative domain.
Next Slide
Unconventional Business Ideas For Your First Venture Worth Considering

Make a Difference to Others' Lives

Make a Difference to Others' Lives
Image credit: Pixabay
You could turn into a motivational speaker or simply a good samaritan. Once established, you could offer positive messages on forums such as TEDx so that your expertise and life experiences are absorbed by people to potentially change the way life is lookied upon. Hence, this "offbeat" business idea could also offer satisfaction; along with finances.
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Unconventional Business Ideas For Your First Venture Worth Considering
  • Turn a Freelance Chef
  • Offer Your Vehicles on Rent
  • Offer Equipment on Rent
  • Offer Creative Blogging Services
  • Make a Difference to Others' Lives
 Next Slide