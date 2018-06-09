Entrepreneurship

Why Freelancing Could Herald the Beginning of Entrepreneurship

You could get to observe business from close quarters
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you are looking at turning entrepreneur soon, then it should do no harm to set aside certain time periods wherein you explore entrepreneurship and business in a freelance mode. Now, this is to let you explore the nuances of what businesses can offer, and on getting to understand the difficulties/risks involved. 

In this regard, check out 5 advantages of turning freelancer entrepreneur, and starting small businesses:

Perfect implementation techniques

Every entrepreneurial venture requires perfect implementation; the best way to master these techniques is in freelance mode wherein you have time on your hands (during projects) and can spare considerable time in interacting with experts on how to solve problems through effective strategy implementation.

In summary, freelance lets you perfect yourself as an entrepreneur; before you venture out into the full-time business.

Explore and unerstand

Working freelance (in at least a part time business role) lets you potentially delve deeper into your projects whilst getting to explore newer aspects related to tasks you are working on. The best example here is freelance photography; you could get to shoot wildlife, humans, plants, and much more; thereby perfecting the art.
Understand better, from experts

In the freelance mode, you would naturally be in a position to take time out to interact with like-minded people and experts; in multiple forms. These interactions could potentially put you in tune for bigger entreprenurial pursuits.
Break conventional shackles

Freelancing lets you explore unconventional paths, even career paths thereby breaking away from conventional/fixed norms.
Master Time Management

Freelancers generally tend to work with a free mind; compared to their regular peers. Hence, time management is a crucial learning that could potentially be derived from freelancing; and then expanding to full-time entrepreneurship.
