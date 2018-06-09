Why Freelancing Could Herald the Beginning of Entrepreneurship

You could get to observe business from close quarters

June 9, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you are looking at turning entrepreneur soon, then it should do no harm to set aside certain time periods wherein you explore entrepreneurship and business in a freelance mode. Now, this is to let you explore the nuances of what businesses can offer, and on getting to understand the difficulties/risks involved.

In this regard, check out 5 advantages of turning freelancer entrepreneur, and starting small businesses: